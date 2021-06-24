Natalie Imbruglia reacts to ex David Schwimmer's shock 'crush' on Jennifer Aniston The former couple dated in 1996

During the height of David Schwimmer's fame on Friends, the actor was in a relationship with singer Natalie Imbruglia. Although the romance was short-lived, the Australian beauty has been left wondering whether her ex harboured a crush on his co-star Jennifer Aniston while they were dating.

It comes days after David, who played Ross Geller in the hit sitcom, revealed that he fancied his on-screen love. "The first season I had a major crush on Jen - we were both crushing hard on one another," he said on the recent reunion show.

Appearing on Australian radio show KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show this week, former Neighbours actress Natalie was asked if she was "wondering if there was a crossover".

"I thought that, too. No, I'm joking!" she replied with laughter. "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember." The former lovebirds are believed to have dated from 1996 to 1997.

Natalie, 46, then added: "I remember being on set and everyone being lovely and really, really nice, I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other you know, little looks over my shoulder. I'm okay with whatever happened back then, it was a long time ago."

During the recent Friends reunion show, the stars were quizzed if any of them had ever indulged in any off-screen romances, with Jennifer, who played Rachel Green, then turning to David to suggest he answer the question.

Jennifer and David had their first kiss as Ross and Rachel

"It was like two ships passing 'cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he explained.

Jennifer admitted that David's feelings were "reciprocated", and said the pair would "spoon and fall asleep on the couch" together during breaks in rehearsal.

Speaking about their first kiss, Jennifer recalled: "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.'

"Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

