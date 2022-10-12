Fern Britton pens cryptic message about survival after dig at ex-husband Phil Vickery The celebrity chef is in a new relationship with Fern's friend

Fern Britton has shared a cryptic message about survival just hours after appearing to take a swipe at her ex-husband Phil Vickery.

MORE: Fern Britton breaks silence after ex-husband Phil Vickery is pictured kissing her best friend

Taking to Twitter, the former This Morning host touched upon feeling "content" and having "survived" in the candid tweet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fern Britton recalls moment marriage to Phil Vickery broke down

"My life has been pretty good," she wrote. "Not always perfect or pleasing or easy but I wouldn't change those things. They didn't break me or wash me away as I expected. I survived.

MORE: Fern Britton 'misses friendship' with ex-husband Phil Vickery

READ: Fern Britton makes 'difficult' revelation about dating after split from ex Phil Vickery

"Today, sitting with the cat in the Oct sun, I am content. It may not last long so I'll drink it in while I can."

Fern recently made headlines when her ex-husband Phil was photographed kissing one of her close friends last month.

In pictures released by the Sun, the 61-year-old celebrity chef was seen publicly kissing 58-year-old Lorraine Stanton during a date in London, and did little to hide their public display of affection. Hospitality worker Lorraine has been good friends with TV star Fern for many years.

The TV star took to Twitter

Fern and Phil, meanwhile, announced their split in January 2020 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple share 21-year-old daughter Winnie.

This week, Fern then appeared to take a playful swipe at her ex, who famously starred in BBC's Ready Steady Cook between 1996 and 2010.

The 65-year-old took to Twitter to share a recipe with her fans, writing: "Can't beat @MaryBerrysFoods recipe for #CoqAuVin. Substituted onions for shallots and carrots for mushrooms @AuntBessies comfort dumplings popped on top. A supper drenched with innuendo."

Fern and Phil were married for 20 years

Fern has chosen not to speak out about her ex-husband's new romance, although she did shut down recent speculation regarding her reaction.

At the time the pictures were published, the Sun claimed that Fern felt "betrayed" – something she strenuously denied. She tweeted: "Good morning all. Just to clear up any concerns re @TheSun front page. It is not true."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.