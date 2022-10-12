Ginger Zee opens up about mental health struggles and past trauma The star hoped she would inspire fans

Ginger Zee fans are used to seeing the star on the screen nearly every morning, and she's used to sharing a lot of both her work and personal life with her followers.

MORE: Ginger Zee has fans urging her to 'stay safe' as she reports from Hurricane Ian

Now, in light of World Mental Health Day, she is sharing even more of herself with fans, and opening up about a diagnosis that totally changed her life.

She is no stranger to opening up about the good and the bad, and has inspired fans by sharing stories of both her mental health and childhood trauma.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Ginger Zee left surprised during work mission

MORE: Ginger Zee's fans demand to know her secret as she poses in a bikini at her home

Ginger took to Instagram to share with fans that eleven years ago, she was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).

She told fans: "Today, on World Mental Health Day it's important for you to know that 11 years ago I was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder after checking in at Columbia's Psych Ward."

The meteorologist added: "It's also important for you to know that I have found healing and you deserve to too."

Ginger was flooded with support from fans

She explained: "Depression, eating disorder, PTSD - they are all part of the story I work on and accept about myself everyday. Honesty with myself and exposing my imperfection was step one for me."

MORE: Ginger Zee's move regarding her sons and social media

MORE: Ginger Zee leaves fans stunned with incredible high school pictures

The mom-of-two maintained that she hoped her divulging information about her mental health would encourage others to get help should they need it, and to destigmatize the way people look and approach depression, anxiety, and going to therapy.

The star has also opened up about other trauma from her childhood

This isn't the first time she shares personal information in order to convey a bigger message, as Ginger also opened up about the trauma she faced after having been raped by a family member at a young age.

She spoke against the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, detailing how access to an abortion saves lives. She said: "When I was raped I didn't have an IUD (which I do now). It likely would have protected me from having to make the decision that changed my life forever," and she added: "When a young girl is raped by her uncle, an IUD won't save her from the mental torture and PTSD, but it would protect her from having a child born from the horrific start."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.