Ginger Zee melts hearts with adorable photo of puppy The GMA star is a doting mom to two sons

No day is ever the same for Good Morning America star Ginger Zee, but she must've been thrilled on Wednesday when she went on her latest assignment.

The popular star visited the Dallas Animal Services, and she melted hearts when she posed with an adorable puppy that was looking for a "forever home". The pooch was all swaddled up in a blanket with paw prints all over it, and it got incredibly close to Ginger's face with its snout almost touching her lips.

In her caption, Ginger shared: "They get up to 60 dogs coming into @dallasanimalservices every day… they need our help to get these dogs forever homes! Join us for our #dogdaysofsummer celebration! @samwnek."

She also shared an adorable clip on her Instagram Stories where the little puppy was sniffing all around her face – aww!

Fans' hearts melted at the adorable sight, as one enthused: "I saw you with this little baby on GMA…. I think the pups at home need a new friend."

Ginger cuddled up with the sweet pooch

A second shared: "This shelter does SO MUCH and works endlessly to find safe, loving homes for these pups. Thank you for featuring them!!!" while a third simply wrote: "Cute picture!"

A fourth posted: "Puppy baby," and a fifth added: "That piercing look in his eyes can melt any soul."

Ginger has been having lots of adventures with aninals recently, even meeting with the slightly scarier kind.

We're sure her sons wouldn't have minded a pet dog!

During Shark Week, the reporter shared two Instagram posts about her meeting with sharks. In the first video, she exclaimed "wow" and "that's a shark, that's huge", whilst a white shark swims past her boat.

In the second clip, she said: "There is a plane overhead that keeps spotting the sharks for us. So, it tells us where to go and so far we've got over a half dozen that we've spotted. Nothing tagged yet."

She later shared an update with a series of videos after the team successfully tagged the shark. The suspense kicked in as she records an expert attempting to tag the white shark and eventually is victorious with Ginger exclaiming: "We got a tagged shark," as the group cheer in unison.

The mom-of-two captioned the videos: "Tagging great white sharks! We saw 10 in 4 hours. Amazing studying with @a_whiteshark @dmanzo1013 watch this morning on @goodmorningamerica."

