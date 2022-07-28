Ginger Zee details shark encounter in eye-opening new video Any fin goes by the GMA star

Chief Meteorologist at ABC News Ginger Zee, takes to Instagram to share her latest adventure and this time it involves sharks.

MORE: Ginger Zee receives warm welcome from fans as she arrives for latest adventure

As Shark Week 2022 nears its conclusion in the US from July 24 to July 30, her work with the sea species is especially timely. Ginger demonstrates that sharks are gorgeous creatures rather than the terrifying villains they are portrayed as in movies.

Based in Chatham, Massachusetts, the reporter shares two Instagram posts about her shark antics. In the first video, Ginger exclaims “wow” and “that’s a shark, that's huge”, whilst a white shark swims past her boat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee is used to all of the elements, but perhaps motoring is something that gets her off guard...

Ginger is told by Greg Skomal, the shark biologist for the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries Shark Research Program, that this white shark is the only one that the team has ever tagged earlier in the year.

MORE: Ginger Zee makes fans emotional as she reports on heartbreaking home destruction

Shark tagging includes attaching a tag to the sea creature and using it to monitor it in its natural environment. This gives scientists vital knowledge about the life histories, population levels, movement, and migratory patterns of sharks.

In the second video Ginger said: “There is a plane overhead that keeps spotting the sharks for us. So, it tells us where to go and so far we’ve got over a half dozen that we’ve spotted. Nothing tagged yet.”

MORE: Ginger Zee's 'outstanding' reporting praised as she delivers heartbreaking climate news

She later shares an update with a series of videos after the team successfully tagged the shark. The suspense kicks in as she records an expert attempting to tag the white shark and eventually is victorious with Ginger exclaiming: “we got a tagged shark” as the group cheer in unison.

MORE: GMA's Ginger Zee shocks fans with beachside Hawaii wedding disaster

Ginger captioned the videos: “Tagging great white sharks! We saw 10 in 4 hours. Amazing studying with @a_whiteshark @dmanzo1013 watch this morning on @goodmorningamerica”

Ginger became Chief Meteorologist for GMA back in December 2013

The mother of two also uploads a video of her phone plunged in the crystal clear water as the great white swims by.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach and Ginger Zee embrace Barbie trend with bold looks

Fans were fascinated by Ginger’s latest adventure. One commented: “Your love for your work shines every day. Thanks for the inspiration!”

Another added: “Absolutely beautiful to see, the Ecosystems in our Oceans coming back! Thanks very much for sharing Ginger, and for all you do, what an inspiration you are!”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.