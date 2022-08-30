Ginger Zee's move regarding her sons and social media The ABC star is looking out for them

Ginger Zee is fiercely protective of her sons Adrian and Miles, with she and husband Ben Aaron often coming to their defense against trolls on social media.

While she does enjoy sharing updates from their life, which will include family photos, at one point last year, she did intend to take a stand.

During an Instagram Q&A, the Good Morning America meteorologist opened up about wanting to limit the presence of her boys on social media.

The star was asked: "Are you away from home more now? Haven't seen your cute boys for a while."

Ginger then revealed: "We have made an active decision not to share as much," before adding: "Good news. We have two other boys that love to be exploited," making reference to their dogs.

While they did drastically reduce pictures or videos that showcased Adrian and Miles for quite some time after, the restrictions were eventually loosened.

Ginger originally intended to limit the presence of her sons on social media

Since then, they have made more of their presence known, often delighting her fans with their hilarious takes on their mom's profession and adorable at-home antics.

The family even embarked on an eco-friendly road trip together for National Geographic in honor of Earth Day, taking their practices around the country.

Both of them made a hilarious appearance quite recently when they decided to dress up in identical costumes – and Ginger brought an iconic image to mind.

As her sons ended up donning identical Spiderman costumes, they decided to point at each other and recreate the well-known Spiderman copy meme.

"Spider-Man v Spider-Man, a tale in a few photos…," she captioned it. "While we had to miss the #spideyandhisamazingfriends event in NYC… it played out at home. #spiderman#spidey #boymom #lovemyboys#yesweputamattressdownforbrawls"

The ABC meteorologist's family has become an integral presence since

Fans reacted with a drove of laughing emojis, one saying: "I figured for sure Ben was coming out in one too," and another commented: "Never a dull moment."

