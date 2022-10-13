David Muir embarks on special night out in honor of ABC co-star The ABC star was part of a special evening

David Muir is usually a nightly presence in the homes of millions around the country when he's on World News Tonight, but some nights, he's willing to let loose for a bit.

MORE: David Muir on being a 'neat freak' and how he stores his Emmys

The TV journalist was spotted alongside his ABC colleagues at the Samaritan Daytop Village Gala, even taking to the stage for a special moment.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

David was on-hand to introduce and present an award to ABC News President Kimberly Godwin for her work in community service, looking as dapper as ever in a crisp suit.

Also in attendance was the co-chair for the Gala and the one responsible for honoring Kimberly, his friend and fellow ABC journalist Deborah Roberts and her husband, Today's Al Roker.

MORE: David Muir opens up about childhood and career beginnings in rare interview

Al shared a photograph of the three major stars of the night, David, Kimberly, and Deborah, writing alongside it: "Was thrilled to be at last night's @samaritandaytopvillage gala last night with gala co-chair @debrobertsabc honoring @abcnews President @newsmom8 introduced by @davidmuirabc and @roykearse."

"Such a beautiful evening," Deborah commented on the photograph, while many quickly took to complimenting her on her appearance and fashion choice, a striped red dress.

David and his ABC colleagues were part of a special night of honors

"Glad all had a great time. DEBORAH YOU LOOK BEAUTIFUL," one wrote, while another said: "Teamwork togetherness. Thanks for sharing."

David and Deborah, in particular, have been great friends for quite a while, having enjoyed a close working relationship as part of the flagship ABC News team.

MORE: David Muir provides glimpse at life in $7million lakeside home

MORE: David Muir's birthday tribute to close friend Kelly Ripa is too cute to miss

The two were even part of the group that were sent to London in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, with David paying special tribute to the team that made it happen.

Alongside a photograph with Deborah and James Longman, he penned: "What a week. Kyiv—> Lviv—> Warsaw—> New York—> London.

The ABC News team was on-hand to report on the passing of the Queen

"Grateful to the unbelievable team from Ukraine to the U.K. — and to the producers and editors back home who shepherded our pieces to air. Love this team."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.