David Muir pays tribute to co-stars and team during royal assignment

David Muir has been busy covering the proceedings surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II this past Thursday.

He and the ABC News team decided to go the full mile, of course, as a few of them jetted off to London to cover the news from the ground.

David was joined by his frequent ABC News co-star and friend Deborah Roberts and they met up with their British correspondent James Longman.

Along with photographs featuring the other members of their team, the World News Tonight anchor took to social media to thank them for their work in getting the story together as efficiently as possible.

"What a week. Kyiv—> Lviv—> Warsaw—> New York—> London. Grateful to the unbelievable team from Ukraine to the U.K. — and to the producers and editors back home who shepherded our pieces to air. Love this team," he wrote.

Deborah responded to his post with: "What a week indeed!" while one of his other colleagues at ABC wrote: "Amazing job this last week @davidmuirabc. Congrats to you and your amazing team."

David showed his gratitude for his ABC News team

A fan commented: "What a hardworking team! The best of the best! Great reporting this past couple of days," with another saying: "Bravo! Really remarkable…great work and great team! Well done to all," and a third adding: "You did a great job of reporting. Thank you."

It was a busy week for David, like he'd stated, as his trip to London came days after he was in Ukraine, interviewing the president once again.

He spoke with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy while the country still grappled with war, sharing outtakes from his undertaking that captured the seriousness of the assignment and how pertinent the conversation around the conflict still is.

The World News Tonight anchor was previously in Ukraine

"In Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - we ask about Ukraine's new counteroffensive, the growing nuclear concerns at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, about Putin, about alleged war crimes, and whether Zelenskyy sees an end to this war," David wrote.

