David Muir on being a 'neat freak' and how he stores his Emmys The star likes things just so

It pays to be organized! David Muir rarely gives personal interviews but on the odd occasions he does, he likes to give fans a glimpse into what his life is like for him away from the small screen.

The adored World News Tonight anchor has a very busy schedule delivering the news and presenting 20/20 too - and he's won numerous awards for his dedication to his craft.

In a previous interview, he revealed where he keeps his Emmys and the way he stores them may or may not surprise you.

WATCH: David Muir's sneak peek of his lavish home

David revealed a character trait when he invited Vanity Fair into his NY office where he spends a considerable amount of his time and the journalist visiting described the space to readers.

Unlike Don Draper from Mad Men, "he has no bar cart in his office," they wrote, referencing David's love of the show. "There are, however, a handful of Emmys arranged in a neat line, the wings all facing the same way."

She then added: "He’s not a neat freak, he claims, just a fan of 'clean lines'."

David shares his home with his beloved dog Axel

The dapper ABC star extends his passion for perfection to the $7million lakeside home he owns in Syracuse, NY.

When he's not working he resides there with his beloved dog, Axel - who, it seems doesn't always abide by David's rules to keep his home spotless.

He recently shared some photos of the gun dog making himself comfy on the sofa and his owner's plush chair.

His lakeside property is stunning

Clearly, it seemed like the news anchor had a different idea of how Axel should've been behaving, but joked about it in his caption, saying: "Never gets on the furniture."

Immediately, he received a clever retort from his good friend Kelly Ripa as she simply commented: "Oh yeah?????" which left a few fans in splits.

The TV star purchased his waterside home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, in 2019.

Built in 1890, the 4,300-square foot property boasts six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for the pair.

