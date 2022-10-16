Kelly Ripa looks tiny alongside her youngest son – and he is so grown up!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Ripa travelled to Michigan this weekend to celebrate the success of son Joaquin's wrestling team, delighting fans with a cute family photo.

WOW: Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin is barely recognizable in new workout photo

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared of snap of herself, her husband Mark Consuelos and their youngest son, Joaquin, 19, decked out in yellow and navy, the colours of his wrestling team's uniform.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares glimpse into lavish family vacation

To keep the cold Michigan weather at bay, Kelly wrapped up in a cosy yellow hoodie and a puffy body warmer, yet somehow still looked tiny compared to her 19-year-old son.

SEE: Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning $27m New York townhouse

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals how she feared divorce after 26 years of marriage to Mark Conseulos

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan as part of their wrestling program, moving there in 2021 – making him the last of Kelly and Mark's children to leave home.

While he is a huge success in wrestling, Joaquin faced struggled in childhood when it came to his education.

Kelly Ripe and Mark Consuelos visited their son Joaquin in Michigan

Kelly wrote about his dyslexia and dysgraphia in her book Live Wire, two conditions the noticed when he struggled with reading and writing while quite young.

READ: Kelly Ripa's son discusses drastic change to living situation after flying the nest

They enrolled him in a special school to aid those with learning disabilities, which she stated made all the difference and saw him "on his path to not only loving school but excelling at it."

Joaquin excelled when it came to wrestling

Joaquin proved to be a strong student when it came to academics and extracurriculars, enrolling in several after-school programs and clubs.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shares sun-drenched photo after launching music career

"He also founded the school wrestling team and dabbled in theater, playing the role of Lord Capulet in Romeo and Juliet," she wrote.

He eventually graduated in 2021 from the school Honors Society, also winning achievement awards in math, art, and science and ultimately headed off to Michigan to join their renowned wrestling team.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.