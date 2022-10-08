Kelly Ripa's youngest son Joaquin is barely recognizable in new workout photo Is that really him?

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' passion for keeping in shape has rubbed off on their youngest son, Joaquin!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star posted a head-turning new photo of the teen while he was training at college.

SEE: Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning $27m New York townhouse

In the snapshot, Joaquin was out for a run in a Michigan Wrestling team vest and looked very muscular.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin shares glimpse into lavish family vacation

Joaquin proved he's developed into a young man and is no longer Kelly's baby boy. The star was able to capture the image of Joaquin as she was visiting Ann Arbor, Michigan to promote her debut book, Live Wire

She captioned the photo of Joaquin: "Who else is running to @instaconsuelos and me tonight @michigantheater?"

MORE: Kelly Ripa is living with her parents - the sweet reason why

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is an all-natural beauty in stunning beach photo

The mom-of-three is thrilled that her book is now a bestseller and was excited to tell her children the good news - only their reaction wasn't what she was hoping for.

Kelly's son was out for run

Kelly took to Instagram stories with a snapshot of them all on video call with Kelly in the bottom corner smiling with joy.

Her daughter and sons, however, appeared to have just woken up with vacant expressions on their faces. Lola was looking the other way and Joaquin and Michael had their heads resting on their hands.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shows off incredible physique in head-turning mini dress

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals how she feared divorce after 26 years of marriage to Mark Conseulos

Kelly recognized their lack of enthusiasm and captioned the image: "As you can see, my kids were super impressed that i made the best sellers list...."

Kelly's children are all grown up

Hopefully, the mom-of-three had a little more excitement from within the walls of her family home as she currently has her parents, Esther and Joseph, living with her Mark.

She recently explained that due to her mom's recent heart surgery, her parents had opted to temporarily call Kelly's pad their home.

Kelly added more details on Late Night With Seth Meyers, when she said: "We were kind of empty nesters and then my mom had heart surgery. So now we're living with my parents. And Mark's like, 'That didn't take long.' The nest is full again but with older people."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.