Inside Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' stunning $27m New York townhouse The couple also own properties in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have a staggering combined net worth of an estimated $160million, so it's not surprising that they have an impressive property portfolio, with the couple owning homes in New York, the Hamptons, Colorado, and the Caribbean.

Their primary family home is their $27million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, ideally located so Kelly can walk home from work on occasion. The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and reportedly had a complete renovation just before Mark and Kelly bought it in 2013.

They often share glimpses into the luxurious residence they now live in alone following the departure of their children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and it is as beautiful as you'd imagine.

Take a look inside below…

Kelly Ripa's library

In September, Kelly shared a peek inside her never-before-seen home library which is decked out with wood paneling and an array of books.

Kelly Ripa's bedroom

Kelly and Mark drift off to sleep on a huge bed that looks worthy of a five-star hotel. It also has a metallic feature wall and boasts a his-and-hers walk-in closet.

Kelly Ripa's family living room

The family living room has a log-burning fireplace, a television above, cream-textured carpets, and complementing cream sofas. It leads through to a kitchen and dining area, where a dark table and red dining chairs are visible in the background.

A light color palette runs throughout the property, and another living room has velvet sofas with a table behind displaying a vase of flowers and a pair of dog ornaments.

A small room behind has another sofa and bureau, while a formal dining room can be seen beyond that.

We got another look inside the room when it had been decorated for Christmas, with a huge tree taking pride of place in the middle of the room. The space boasts high ceilings and glass doors leading out to a balcony overlooking the street below.

Kelly Ripa's ballet studio

Kelly practices ballet at home and shared a photo of herself en pointe in front of a sizeable floor-standing mirror in a room with dark wooden flooring and cream carpets, a cream-studded sofa, and striped floor-length curtains.

Kelly Ripa's bathroom

One of the family's bathrooms has a marble his-and-hers sink with large mirrors and lights hanging overhead. The perfect spot to get ready for any high-profile outings.

Kelly Ripa's terrace

The couple have their own outdoor terrace with views across Manhattan, where they have bench seating topped with bright blue cushions and a long dining table for family meals.

Kelly shared a look at cherry blossom trees in pots on their terrace, with another cushioned bench positioned in between them.

