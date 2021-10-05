Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' poolside physiques astound fans - but daughter Lola won't be happy They work hard to stay in shape

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos made jaws drop when they updated fans with a poolside Instagram photo which blew them away.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo in which they both flaunted their gym-toned physiques in swimwear.

The mom-of-three posed with her back to the camera as a friend peeked cheekily through her legs and Mark put his six-pack on display.

In the caption she quipped: "Happy birthday @jakeshears.Thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon."

The photo caught the attention of her three million followers who commented: "Sun’s out, Buns out!!!! Looking good Kelly!!!! Hard work does pay off," while another wrote: "Smoke show," and many more remarked that their daughter, Lola, would not be happy with their "thirsty" photos.

"Is Lola cringing yet?" asked one follower as another added: "I love this but Lola is going to be mad."

Kelly and Mark stunned fans with their photo

Last year, she famously spoke out about how she really feels about her parents flashing their trim bodies on social media. Lola berated her mom for sharing hot images of her dad over the summer and did so in the best way.

The mother-daughter duo had a funny exchange during a video for People TV in which they interviewed each other.

Kelly admitted Lola doesn’t approve of the "thirst trap" images she shares of her husband of 23 years and she quickly snapped back: "That’s disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

Kelly and Mark love to cause a stir with their 'thirsty' photos

Lola also called out her parents for their PDA when Kelly shared an image of herself lifting up the front of her ballgown at the Oscars, with producer Albert Bianchini posing underneath it.

Mark commented: "Been there," to which their only daughter simply wrote: "Absolutely repulsive."

We can't wait for her response to this!

