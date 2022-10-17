Olivia Newton-John's husband John Easterling reveals star's final wish before passing The star always had her advocacy in mind

Just over two months since Olivia Newton-John's passing, her husband John Easterling has given further details about some of her final moments before her death.

The singer passed away on 8 August after a lengthy battle against breast cancer, and her husband has continued to be a voice for her through his ongoing breast cancer advocacy.

Now he has revealed just what his late wife's final wish was, and just how tied it was to her journey and advocacy with breast cancer.

Speaking with The Herald Sun, John explained how privileged Olivia felt to have the access she did to proper cancer treatment.

It deeply impacted her final wish, which was for fellow cancer patients to have the same opportunities as her, through her Olivia Newton-John Wellness Centre.

He said: "Her dream with the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Centre was to have Australians going through cancer have access to the similar types of treatments."

John and Olivia always showed up when it came to advocating for breast cancer research

The couple have always argued in favor of cannabis as an alternative or supplementary cancer treatment, and often lobbied to change medical cannabis regulations because of it. John maintained that use of it "undoubtedly extended Olivia's life and gave her quality of life."

Of the Grease actress' final days, he maintained that she was comfortable and peaceful until the end, stating that she was both "pain free" and "cheerful and joyful."

John shared a beautiful tribute to his late wife for her birthday

Less than a month ago in late September, the breast cancer advocate took to Instagram to honor Olivia on what would have been her 74th birthday, looking back on one of his favorite adventures of the two together.

He recalled her first birthday that they ever spent together, for which he whisked away on a week-long sailing adventure throughout the Bahamas, and endearingly wrote: "Happy Birthday Honey - I Love You!" signed "Amazon John."

