Jennifer Aniston is incredibly loyal, in particular her former Friends co-stars, who have been through a lot together.

The award-winning actress is making sure she's being there for Matthew Perry, who revealed on Wednesday the extent of his heartbreaking addiction battle in an interview with People.

Matthew is now ready to tell his story about his struggles, and has written them down in his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

VIDEO: Matthew Perry takes immune shots inside his home in LA

When the Chandler Bing actor shared a video featuring details of the book on social media earlier in the month, Jennifer was one of the first to like it, along with Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow.

In an interview with Today earlier in the year, meanwhile, Jennifer revealed that she had no idea just how much Matthew was struggling during their time filming Friends.

She said: "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture that was put on Matthew Perry if he didn't get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt. Which makes a lot of sense."

Jennifer Aniston has been there for her Friends co-star Matthew Perry

In his interview with People, Matthew said he was on and off the wagon with his addiction to alcohol while filming Friends.

The actor said that he thought he could handle it and there would be lengthy periods of time when he was clean. However, at one point he confesses that he was down to 128 pounds and taking 55 Vicodin a day. "I didn't know how to stop," he said.

"If the police came over to my house and said, 'If you drink tonight, we're going to take you to jail,' I'd start packing. I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive.

The Friends cast are still incredibly close years on from the hit show

So it gets worse and worse as you grow older." Matthew insists his castmates, including Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc "were understanding, and they were patient," but ultimately he could only help himself.

He has been to rehab no fewer than 15 times and although he continues to battle the demons, he told People: "I'm pretty healthy now," and then joked: "I've got to not go to the gym much more, because I don't want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I'm a pretty healthy guy right now."

The actor hasn't revealed how long he's been sober for this time but said: "It's important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education.

"Your sober date changes, but that's all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."

