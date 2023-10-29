Selma Blair leads heartbreaking tributes to Friends actor Matthew Perry after death at age 54

Selma Blair is among the celebrities to pay tribute to Matthew Perry following the heartbreaking news of his death at the age of 54.

"My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams," the Cruel Intentions actress shared on Instagram alongside a selfie taken of the two together.

"Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks," wrote actress Meredith Salenger, who has known Matthew since they were teengagers, and shared a series of pictures of their friendship over the years.

"Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry."

TMZ first published the reports of his passing, and alleged the actor was found on Saturday October 27 in his jacuzzi by his assistant, who had been sent out on errands after Matthew had returned home from a game of pickleball. The Los Angeles Times has also confirmed news of the actor's death according to sources and reported no drugs were found at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a call at the actor's address regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but did not confirm the identity of the deceased. Representatives for Matthew have not yet responded to queries from HELLO!

© David M. Benett Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54

Matthew found fame in the 1990s for his work as Chandler Bing in the comedy Friends which ran for 10 years between 1992 and 2002, and he also appeared in The West Wing, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and The Odd Couple. His movie credits include Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again.

However off-screen the beloved actor battled with devastating addictions to alcohol and drugs, and last year, as he released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he revealed he had almost died at the age of 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse, leaving him spending weeks fighting for his lifr, five months in hospital and nine months with a colostomy bag.

© NBC Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, second left, in the TV show Friends

Matthew admitted: "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

"There were five people put on an ECMO machine that night and the other four died and I survived," he added. "So the big question is why? Why was I the one? There has to be some kind of reason."

Over the decades he has been to rehab no fewer than 15 times and although he continues to battle the demons, he told People in 2022: "I'm pretty healthy now," and then joked: "I've got to not go to the gym much more, because I don't want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I'm a pretty healthy guy right now."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.