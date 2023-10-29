Adele stops live show for heartbreaking reason – details

The entertainment world was left shocked when beloved comedian and Friends star Matthew Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning in his Los Angeles home, aged 54.

Many of his co-stars and A-list friends have shared tributes to him and his legacy, and in the midst of her Halloween show during her Las Vegas residency, Adele took a moment as well.

The British songstress, 35, paused in the middle of her latest Weekends with Adele show, while introducing her song "When We Were Young," to honor the late screen star, according to Los Angeles Times.

"I'll remember that character for the rest of my life," she fondly said of his iconic turn as Chandler Bing through the 1994-2004 run of Friends. "He's probably the best comedic character of all time."

Adele spoke to the audience about their favorite Chandler Bing memories and recalled some of her own from childhood, saying: "One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12 did the best Chandler impression.

"He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler."

© Getty Images Adele paused her Vegas residency to share a special tribute to the late actor

The singer also praised the late Matthew for being open about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction, having gone through her own journey with alcohol and announcing earlier this year that she would stop drinking.

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," Adele continued. Matthew addressed much of his journey to better health in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

Saturday, October 28 marked the singer's 33rd weekend of Vegas shows for the "Rolling in the Deep" singer, who celebrated Halloween with her audience as well.

© Getty Images Matthew died aged 54 of an apparent drowning at his California home

For her concert, Adele dressed up as the vampy Morticia Addams of The Addams Family fame, opting to transform herself with a glam all-black look.

She switched out her wavy brown locks for a sleek, long black wig, smoky gray makeup, a few jewelry pieces to match, and a long, slender black gown with a high collar and plunging neckline.

Beyond Adele's show, the death of the Mr. Sunshine star left many shaken, especially in the wake of his extremely candid 2022, when he opened up about his difficult life. Others like Selma Blair, Maggie Wheeler, and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have also shared tributes.

In a statement shared with HELLO!, Warner Bros., the studio behind Friends, penned: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry.

"Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

