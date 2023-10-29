Friends star Matthew Perry dead age 54: report

Friends star Matthew Perry has died at the age 54.

TMZ first published the reports, and alleged the actor was found Saturday October 27 by law enforcement officials who believe he drowned. First-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest for a man who was found in a jacuzzi at the home.

Matthew is most well known for his role as Chandler Bing in the comedy Friends which ran for 10 years between 1992 and 2002 but off-screen he battled eith devastating addictions to alcohol and drugs.

A year ago he released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he revealed he had almost died at the age of 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse, leaving him spending weeks fighting for his life. What followed was five months in hospital and nine with a colostomy bag.

Matthew admitted: "The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

More to come...