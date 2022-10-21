England and Chelsea star Mason Mount confirms relationship status - 'Football is my priority' The footballer has separated from model Chloe Wealleans-Watts

All eyes will be on Mason Mount when he takes to the pitch at the World Cup next month, playing for England in their bid to become champions.

Ahead of the tournament kicking off in a few weeks, the Chelsea player has been dubbed one of the most eligible men in Britain as he teams up with fashion It girl Emilia Boateng in December's issue of Tatler.

"Football is my priority," he affirmed when asked about his relationship status. He does, however, occasionally go on dates. "Sometimes when I come up to London," the footballer notes, confirming he's not trawling through dating apps such as Tinder or Hinge.

The 23-year-old is now single, having previously dated model Chloe Wealleans-Watts after they got together in 2017. It's not known when the former couple parted ways.

Mason Mount and Emilia Boateng feature in Tatler's latest issue

Mason, who is worth a reported £20 million, went on to comment on England's chances of winning following the Lionesses amazing win at the Euros.

"We want to win. And with the group we have, we can definitely do that," he added. "I feel like we're on the right path. We want to make the nation proud."

The footballer is set to play for England at the World Cup

Asked about what he thought of the Lionesses bringing football home before the boys did, Mason said: "Over the moon," explaining that he and fellow England player Phil Foden were watching the Euro 2022 final from a suite in Wembley Stadium.

"I was very lucky to be able to see what they did," he added. "It was amazing being a spectator. It was unbelievable. I was absolutely buzzing."

The pair feature in the December issue of Tatler

The sports star has represented England since he was 15, joining the senior side in 2019 when he was 20. He became part of the Euros team last year - with the team reaching the final at Wembley. "We were so close," he remarked. "That's what makes it so hard."

