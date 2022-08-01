David Beckham proves daughter Harper could be a future England footballer - watch We wonder if Harper is in the running to become a future Lioness...

David Beckham shares an incredibly close relationship with the four children he shares with fashion icon Victoria Beckham - and his latest video of 11-year-old Harper Seven proves the football legend is passing on his passion for the sport to his kids.

READ: David Beckham's daughter Harper copies her dad with cute hobby

Taking to Instagram on Sunday ahead of the UEFA Women's EURO Championship 2022, David shared an inspiring video of Harper donning electric yellow football boots to kick a football into a goal. Giving his best sports commentator impression, David told the camera: "Beckham steps up to take the last minute free kick for the lionesses… she shoots, she scores!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham's daughter Harper scores a goal at Wembley Stadium

"Let's go girls and bring that cup home," replied Harper, beaming at the camera as she joined her Dad in a warm embrace.

"Hey girls, so I just want to say good luck for the final," David continued. "Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country, bring that cup home!"

David and Harper showed their support for the Women's England team

David and Harper's heartfelt message and well wishes clearly paid off, as the nation was left beaming with pride following England's record-breaking win against Germany.

The father-daughter duo joined the crowds at Wembley Stadium to watch the epic moment the Lionesses were crowned the champions.

RELATED: Inside the England Lionesses' homes – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright & more

READ: Prince William delivers moving tribute after 'sensational' England football win

Fans were quick to react to David's video of skilled Harper, rushing to the comments to share their support for the budding football star. "She is so skilled, just like her father!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "The best goal I've ever seen."

Imagining Harper taking after her dad's legendary career, one fan penned: "'Beckham could raise the roof here with a goal… I don't believe it! Harper Beckham has scored the goal that wins it for England in the World Cup Final!!!!' Hopefully one day."

11-year-old Harper is a keen football fan

It's not the first time we've heard of Harper's passion for the game. To celebrate International Women's Day earlier this year, David shared a sweet video of his daughter showing off her skills - and we imagine she was only about five years old in the clip!

Harper isn't the only one of David's children to take a liking to football as his son Romeo plays for Miami-based team Fort Lauderdale CF, and he has recently been applauded for assisting goals against Philadelphia Union II.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.