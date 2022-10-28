Strictly's Gorka reacts to Gemma Atkinson's sultry poolside moves The mum-of-one took to social media

Strictly star Gorka Marquez had the best reaction to his fiancé's sultry social media post on Thursday evening.

MORE: The best Pride of Britain outfits you can't afford to miss - from Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway

The professional dancer was among the first to comment on Gemma's hilarious holiday confession. Taking to Instagram, radio presenter Gemma posted two contrasting videos, highlighting her drastic lifestyle change since giving birth to daughter, Mia.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson dances poolside in string bikini

Sharing a glimpse of her bygone party era, the 37-year-old included a clip of herself dancing enthusiastically in a black string bikini and tiny denim shorts.

MORE: The best Pride of Britain outfits you can't afford to miss - from Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway

RELATED: Strictly Come Dancing couples that survived the so-called Strictly curse

In the second video, the former glamour model could be seen teaching little Mia how to swim – how sweet!

"Holidays then Vs Holidays now. I'm glad I've experienced both (although I do prefer the now)," she captioned her post.

Gorka popped the question on Valentine's Day

Gemma continued: "I remember I was one of three women who had trainers on to dance poolside in Ibiza. Apparently, you wear heels, but that for me just screamed uncomfortable and a health & safety nightmare".

Astounded by his fiancé's candid post, Gorka rushed to comment: "The NOW is much better".

Other fans were blown away by her impressive moves, with one remarking: "Wow you can move!!" whilst a second penned: "I love the way you do YOU... heels? What heels, I was the same".

The couple welcomed Mia in 2019

"Holidays have a whole new meaning when you're a mum," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "Good for you, it's a blessing to have both types of holiday".

Gemma's holiday antics come after she stepped out to enjoy London's Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening. Dressed up to the nines, the radio presenter looked stunning in a flowy Rat & Boa dress complete with draped shoulders, a cowl neckline and a bold floral design.

Gemma looked lovely in her slinky gown

She elevated her gorgeous look with a 90s-inspired hairdo, glamorous makeup, a gold pendant necklace and a black clutch.

Gorka, meanwhile, looked dapper in a sharp black suit. "Here's James Bond," Gemma could be heard saying of her partner in a video, before adding: "Dad looks fine!"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.