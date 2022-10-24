The best Pride of Britain outfits you can't afford to miss - from Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway Red carpet style…

The Pride of Britain Awards 2022 is finally here! The much-loved ceremony is this year hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo, and is held at the Grosvenor House in London’s Park Lane.

If you're anything like us, you love watching the red carpet to check out what everyone is wearing, and now you don't have to, as we have done it for you! We've rounded up the most stylish looks, from Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway and Fleur East. We think you will agree, there were some truly breathtaking gowns this year…

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby looked like a modern-day princess in this pink froth, asymmetric necked dress by Nedret Taciroglu. The This Morning star added heels by René Caovilla and jewellery from Yoko London.

Rochelle Humes

The beautiful My Little Coco founder brought the sunshine in a glittering number by Rami Kadi Maison de Couture. We are obsessed with her matching yellow eyeliner, too.

Kate Garraway

The Good Morning Britain star totally glittered in this beautiful red sequin dress by Goddiva. Styled by Holly Slater, the dazzling frock is a total show-stopper and the blonde presenter sizzled as she took the red carpet.

Carol Vorderman

The Pride of Britain co-host rocked a bright red design by Suzanne Nevile for the red carpet. Ahead of the show she took to Instagram as she tried on the style, and said: "Last year I wore this stunning red dress on the stage to host the show. This year we’re adding a simple chiffon train and wearing it on the red carpet. I’m so happy for two reasons. I really love this dress....and it still fits. Ha."

Princess Andre

The daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre positively glittered in this magical frock. We love the delicate spaghetti straps and shimmering sequins. Look at that mermaid hair! A true princess.

Oti Mabuse

Oti looks outstanding in this off-the-shoulder number that was glittering with sequins. The tulle detail is just beautiful; as is the TV star's makeup.

Susanna Reid

Wow! Suzanna Reid decided to have a night out despite her early starts on Good Morning Britain, wearing a dark green silk gown by Isabell Kristensen Couture. We love the crystal detail and the billowing cape sleeve.

Emily Atack

Now that is what you call a little black dress! Blonde beauty Emily wears this cut-out, body-con, floor-length gown by 18Arlington. Check out those statement sleeves and ruffled hem - divine.

Fleur East

Wow! The Strictly contestant looks like a total jewel on the red carpet in this gem of a dress. The applique skirt packs a powerful punch; we can't take our eyes off it.

Shirley Ballas

The Strictly Come Dancing queen lived up to her job title, wearing this incredible gold sequin jumpsuit. The off-the-shoulder detail shows off her incredibly toned arms. Top marks!

Maura Higgins

There are very few people that could pull off such an Avant Garde dress in bright yellow, but the former Love Island star does just that! This dazzling number features a stunning bombastic skirt and we're obsessed.

Kym Marsh

The Strictly Come Dancing diva sashayed on the red carpet in this black mesh number that showed off her decolletage. And would you look at those Cinderella heels!

Molly-Mae Hague

The former Love Island star is expecting her first child early next year and showed off her gorgeous baby bump in this pretty white floor-length gown.

