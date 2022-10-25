Inside Strictly's Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's secret 24-hour reunion in London The couple attended the Pride of Britain Awards

Gorka Marquez has been incredibly busy on Strictly Come Dancing since the summer, meaning he has rarely been able to be at home in Manchester, with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and daughter Mia.

On Monday, however, the dancing pro enjoyed a mini reunion with Gemma in London, and the pair couldn't help but share some videos and photos of their day together on Instagram.

Gemma travelled all the way to London to attend the Pride of Britain Awards alongside Gorka and they were in great company, as many Strictly stars, including Gorka's dance partner, Helen Skelton, also made an appearance.

The couple's outing, however, nearly went unnoticed, as Gorka and Gemma skipped the red carpet and were not photographed at the event.

The couple enjoyed a night out alongside other Strictly stars

"We're in. We didn’t do the carpet, we walked down to do it, didn’t we? But there was a massive queue, so we were told 'Just come in, it's fine.' So, we didn't do it," Gemma revealed in her Stories.

Gemma looked stunning in a figure-hugging Rat & Boa dress but admitted on her way to the awards that she had ripped it before even leaving her bedroom.

Gorka was in great company

The Spanish dancer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit. "Here's James Bond," Gemma coud be heard saying of her partner in a video, before adding: "Dad looks fine!"

Monday's outing would have no doubt been welcomed by Gemma, who back in August opened up about the struggles of living alone whilst Gorka is participating on Strictly.

"I'm extremely lucky because obviously Gorka works away a lot, but my mum and my stepdad are ten minutes down the road and my sister is half an hour away," Gemma said at the time.

Gemma revealed she was inspired by Pamela Anderson for Monday's look

"But last week and this week I'm off work because they're on holiday, so I've literally [got] nothing and I've no one other than myself with Norm and Ollie and Mia, and I'm only halfway through and I feel like I've been [explicit] around the head," the star candidly confessed.