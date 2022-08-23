Gemma Atkinson documents struggles of having 'nothing' or 'no one' as fiancé Gorka leaves home for Strictly rehearsals The former model is a mum-of-one

Gemma Atkinson opened up about the struggles of living alone after her fiancé Gorka Marquez temporarily left the family home owing to work commitments.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old addressed her 1.8 million followers and explained how difficult it can be when you're the only parent in the household.

"I'm extremely lucky because obviously Gorka works away a lot, but my mum and my stepdad are ten minutes down the road and my sister is half an hour away," Gemma said.

"But last week and this week I'm off work because they're on holiday, so I've literally [got] nothing and I've no one other than myself with Norm and Ollie and Mia, and I'm only halfway through and I feel like I've been [explicit] around the head," the star added.

Gorka is set to appear on the upcoming series of Strictly

Sharing her amazement for other mums in a similar position, Gemma gushed: "I think you're incredible. Honestly, you're absolutely incredible. Keep going."

Gemma's candid confession comes after her partner was announced as one of the professional dancers on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. Gorka, 31, is set to join a host of fellow professionals as they battle it out on the dancefloor.

The duo first met on the dancing competition

The loved-up couple met on the set of the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 while Gemma was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. Gemma and Gorka first went public with their relationship in February 2018 and a year later confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

Unveiling the happy news, Gemma said on Instagram: "And just like that, we're a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn't be happier."

The happy couple welcomed Mia in 2019

Earlier in the year, Gorka appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch, where he was grilled over their wedding plans. Asked whether there was a date for his wedding, the 31-year-old replied: "No we haven't! We're too busy! We are always saying, 'we need to pick a date'.

"We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday… We're just living and we're happy like that."

