Strictly's Gemma Atkinson responds after fiancé Gorka Marquez's comments on Helen Skelton

TV presenter Helen Skelton has had a challenging year after splitting up from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler, who is now expecting a baby with his new partner.

Mum-of-three Helen has embraced her time on Strictly, though, including pulling off an impressive Paso Doble with her dance partner Gorka Marquez on Saturday night.

The dancer paid a heartfelt tribute to Helen following their performance, encouraging her to believe in herself and praising her for being a lovely person and an "amazing" mum.

The Spaniard was praised on social media for his kind words, and his fiancée, former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson, later took to Instagram to share her feelings.

Via her Instagram Stories, the star shared a clip of Gorka gushing about the Countryfile presenter, adding a gif of hands clapping and the words: "Absolutely!!!! What he said!!!"

Before the judges revealed the pair's scores, Gorka sweetly said: "Can I just say something? I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you've been made to feel like you're not beautiful, or good enough, or anything but if you don't believe in yourself, I believe in you.

Gemma applauded her fiancé's words

"Everybody here believes in you. Your family. It doesn't matter how many times I say or the judges say it or anybody says it, it's only you [who] is the one that's going to make the change and the one who needs to believe in you because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum and incredible dancer. So believe in you, please."

Helen and Gorka have been having fun

The 39-year-old's fans rushed to Twitter to agree, with the comments including: "Gorka sticking up for Helen was everything" and: "Lovely words from Gorka. Helen is amazing. She deserves to be told she is."

Another responded: "Lovely words from Gorka about @HelenSkelton believe you are amazing. #Strictly".

