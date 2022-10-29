Ahad Sanwari
Jennifer Aniston shared a sweet photo of herself cuddling up with a famous face for a birthday tribute
Jennifer Aniston took to social media to pay a sweet birthday tribute to an equally famous face in Hollywood with an adorable photograph.
She shared a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories with none other than Julia Roberts, as the two cuddled up to each other for a selfie.
They certainly looked like quite the striking pair with their dark blonde waves and black ensembles, with Julia wearing a solid tee and Jennifer in a strapless dress.
"Happy birthday to this wildly Pretty Woman @juliaroberts. I love you so," she wrote beside her picture, referencing her most beloved movie role.
The Oscar-winning star's heart was full as she rang in her 55th birthday surrounded by her loved ones on 28 October.
The actress took to Instagram with a rare selfie from inside her family home which she shares with her husband, Danny Moder, and their children, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and Henry, 15.
Jennifer shared a selfie of herself with Julia for her birthday
In the image, Julia was enjoying a cup of coffee with a giant bunch of pink and gold balloons behind her.
She appeared fresh-faced and content and captioned the post: "Feeling the love and magic on my 55th Birthday. My cup runneth over." Fans rushed to wish her a happy birthday and commented with kind words and heart emojis.
Julia recently opened up about parenting her children and admitted it's not easy to watch them grow up.
Speaking to fellow mom, Hoda Kotb, on Today, she said of raising her kids: "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it. And sometimes I've just said to my kids, 'So today, me as a mom? Can we just take that off the board because I blew it.'"
The Pretty Woman star celebrated her special day with loved ones
She added: "The truth is... no matter how old we are (our children) have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience."
