Jennifer Aniston rocks surprising look in sneak peek from The Morning Show season three Season three is expected in 2023

Jennier Aniston is hard at work filming the new season of Apple+ series The Morning Show but her recent sneak peek surprised fans with her unexpected transformation.

"Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show, sneak peek," she captioned a new picture that showed her wearing a motorcycle helmet and aviator goggles.

The picture was taken when she was in hair and makeup, with the actress in costume as her character Alex Levy wearing a black cashmere jumper and her white collar peeking over the neckline.

Season three will see Mad Men star Jon Hamm join the ensemble cast after Steve Carell left in season two.

Jon and Jennifer were seen on set filming earlier in October, with the actress caught on camera effortlessly hopping into a silver vintage Porsche Targa alongside Jon.

The Morning Show has been a major hit for Apple TV Plus; based on Brian Stelter‘s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, it follows Jennifer's host Alex Levy who begins working with Reese Witherspoon's Bradley, an outspoken younger journalist who replaces Alex's longtime co host Mitch (Steve Carell) who was fired following claims of sexual misconduct.

Jen gave fans this sneak peek

Jen won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2020 SAG Awards for her work on the show, and she gave an emotional speech that had everyone in tears.

"What?! Oh my gosh. This is so unbelievable," she said; it was her first win at the SAG Awards since 1996 when she won Best Ensemble with the cast of Friends.

"Boy, did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters," she said of her experience on the show, before joking: “Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good? It really was like, seven months of therapy covering about 20 years of work. So thank you for watching that.”

