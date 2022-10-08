Jennifer Aniston reveals her relatable beauty mishap in new video

Jennifer Aniston may have been working in Hollywood for years but when it comes to a spray tan, it appears she's still as clueless as us.

In a new video shared on social media, the actress revealed she had forgotten to exfoliate and moisturize her f8eet before the spray tan application and so her assistant was forced to help Jen lift her legs up into the sink so her ankles and feet could be prepped.

Jen appeared already in costume on the set of filming for season three of The Morning Show, with her hair perfectly tousled and the former Friends star wearing a black robe.

The video was part of a carousel Jen shared with fans on Friday which she captioned: "Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show, sneak peek."

Other pictures showed her hard at work filming the new season of Apple+ series The Morning Show and a selfie that showed her wearing a motorcycle helmet and aviator goggles.

The picture was taken when she was in hair and makeup, with the actress in costume as her character Alex Levy wearing a black cashmere jumper and her white collar peeking over the neckline.

Jennifer shared a series of sneak peeks

Season three will see Mad Men star Jon Hamm join the ensemble cast after Steve Carell left in season two. Jon and Jennifer were seen on set filming earlier in October, with the actress caught on camera effortlessly hopping into a silver vintage Porsche Targa alongside Jon.

The Morning Show has been a major hit for Apple TV Plus; based on Brian Stelter‘s 2013 book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, it follows Jennifer's host Alex Levy who begins working with Reese Witherspoon's Bradley, an outspoken younger journalist who replaces Alex's longtime co host Mitch (Steve Carell) who was fired following claims of sexual misconduct.

Jen won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2020 SAG Awards for her work on the show, and she gave an emotional speech that had everyone in tears.