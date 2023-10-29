How Jennifer Aniston showed support for Matthew Perry's heartbreaking health revelation

In the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death on Saturday, October 28 at the age of 54, renewed attention has been placed on his close-knit relationships with his Friends co-stars. And such was definitely the case with Jennifer Aniston.

The award-winning actress made sure she was there for her co-star, who revealed back in 2022 the extent of his heartbreaking addiction battle in an interview with People while promoting his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

When the Chandler Bing actor shared a video featuring details of the book on social media earlier in the month, Jennifer was one of the first to like it, along with Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow.

In an interview with Today earlier in the year, meanwhile, Jennifer revealed that she had no idea just how much Matthew was struggling during their time filming Friends.

She said: "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture that was put on Matthew Perry if he didn't get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt. Which makes a lot of sense."

© Getty Images Jennifer and Matthew remained close in the years since the show

In his interview with People, Matthew said he was on and off the wagon with his addiction to alcohol while filming Friends.

The actor said that he thought he could handle it and there would be lengthy periods of time when he was clean. However, at one point he confesses that he was down to 128 pounds and taking 55 Vicodin a day. "I didn't know how to stop," he said.

"If the police came over to my house and said, 'If you drink tonight, we're going to take you to jail,' I'd start packing. I couldn't stop because the disease and the addiction is progressive.

© Getty Images The stars of "Friends"

"So it gets worse and worse as you grow older." Matthew insisted his castmates, including Jennifer, Lisa, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc "were understanding, and they were patient," but ultimately he could only help himself.

He has been to rehab no fewer than 15 times and although he continues to battle the demons, he told the outlet: "I'm pretty healthy now," and then joked: "I've got to not go to the gym much more, because I don't want to only be able to play superheroes. But no, I'm a pretty healthy guy right now."

The actor hasn't revealed how long he's been sober for this time but said: "It's important, but if you lose your sobriety, it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education.

© Getty Images The actor died of an apparent drowning

"Your sober date changes, but that's all that changes. You know everything you knew before, as long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."

