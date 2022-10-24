Matthew Perry dishes on Julia Roberts romance – and reveals why he broke up with her

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Matthew Perry has opened up about his romance with Hollywood star Julia Roberts and revealed why their relationship came to a heartbreaking end.

In his new autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the Friends star revealed that their brief romance came about after Julia was approached for a guest role in season two's post-Super Bowl episode.

In an attempt to sweet talk the actress, the 53-year-old explained how he sent the brunette beauty three dozen red roses along with a card that read: "The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers."

The tactic worked. Julia agreed to do the show and in return, sent Matthew an endless supply of bagels.

Touching on how their three-month-long courtship came about, Matthew explained how the smitten couple eagerly sent each other daily faxes.

Matthew and Julia dated for six months

"Three or four times a day I would sit by my fax machine and watch the piece of paper slowly revealing her next missive. I was so excited that some nights I would find myself out at some party sharing a flirtatious exchange with an attractive woman and cut the conversation short so I could race home and see if a new fax had arrived.

"I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date," he said.

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry

Matthew added: "After that we could not be stopped: five-hour conversations here, four-hour conversations there. We were falling; I wasn't sure into what, but we were falling… I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began. We would already be a couple by the time we started filming the Friends Super Bowl episode."

The actor is best known for his role as Chandler Bing

After a whirlwind romance, the American-Canadian actor nonetheless called off the relationship because he deemed himself "unlovable".

Recalling the painful memory, Matthew said: "Two months later, I was single. Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable.

Matthew ended the romance

"So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. She might have considered herself slumming it with a TV guy, and TV guy was now breaking up with her. I can't begin to describe the look of confusion on her face."

