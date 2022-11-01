Janette Manrara displays svelte physique in string bikini during surprise Miami getaway

Strictly star Janette Manrara showcased her toned physique as she indulged in some poolside relaxation on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Miami-born dancer shared a glimpse of her sun-soaked getaway. Trading her sequins for swimwear, Janette, 38, looked lovely in a vivid string bikini adorned with palm leaves.

The It Takes Two presenter simply captioned her clip: "Poolside".

Janette jetted off to Miami to surprise her family for Halloween. Sharing details of her secret trip, the professional dancer penned: "Surprised the whole family for Halloween this weekend! Watch their reactions here! [pumpkin emoji]

"Also, lots of videos of the party decorations and dancing into the night! It was perfect!"

Janette enjoyed a sun-drenched trip

The star's secret visit garnered the best reaction from her family. Janette turned up to the family affair wearing a spooky mask, before suddenly removing her disguise later in the evening. Stunned by her presence, Janette's parents could be heard shrieking with excitement, before covering their mouths in pure shock.

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Oh this is epic!!!!" whilst a second penned: "Your mum is the best. This will have been the best surprise you have given her!"

The star surprised her family in Miami

"Ah I can't stop watching this and each time I cry. So sweet. Your parents and whole family are so lovely," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "This is sooooo good! Amazing surprise!"

Janette's trip to Miami comes after she opened up about her husband Aljaz Skorjanec and his decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking with The Mirror, the It Takes Two host confessed that the two have been each other's rocks after they left the show as professional dancers.

Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

"He's always been there cheering for me and backing me up," she explained. "Now he's finding his own feet and I'm doing the exact same thing for him. We're each other's rock and support, especially for Aljaz right now, when he's just figuring it out."

Aljaz, 32, quit Strictly back in March, after almost 10 years of impressing the judges with his fleckerls and samba shakes. At the time, the Slovenian-born dancer said: "A little while ago I made the decision that 2021 would be my last. The show has given me the opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last nine years."

