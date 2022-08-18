Strictly's Janette Manrara stuns in tropical print bikini during luxury getaway The professional dancer was all smiles

Strictly star Janette Manrara has recently returned from her sun-soaked getaway to Mykonos, and on Wednesday the brunette beauty showcased one of her stunning tropical looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born dancer shared a slew of throwback snaps from her recent trip to Greece - including a sizzling bikini photo of Janette showing her cradling a friend's baby.

Dressed for the searing temperatures, the 38-year-old slipped into a stunning baby pink halter-neck two-piece adorned with colourful Monstera leaves. She elevated her poolside look with an elegant white manicure, stacked silver rings and a fresh, makeup-free complexion.

Beaming for the camera, Janette appeared in high spirits as she rocked the young tot on her knee. She captioned her post: "Well that was fun! Photo dump of Mykonos w/ my sis @iamashleyroberts and some of our faves. Until next year."

The presenter rocked a playful bikini

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "The best double act!", and a second adding: "Gorgeous photos," followed by a heart emoji.

"What great pictures!! Looks like you had an amazing time away!" remarked a third, whilst a fourth noted: "I'm loving your hair!!"

Janette's envy-inducing photo dump comes after she jetted off to Greece with her close friend, Ashley Roberts. Throughout their trip, the duo debuted a series of spectacular looks. In one sultry snap, Janette and Ashley posed against a stunning ocean backdrop as they showed off their fashion-forward outfits.

The duo twinned in white crop tops

Janette pulled off a flirty ensemble consisting of a slinky chocolate midi skirt and a daring lace bralette. She finished off her look with a leather crossbody bag, a beaded choker necklace, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a nude manicure.

The Pussycat Dolls songstress, meanwhile, opted for a similar get-up featuring a white shirred crop top, a blue marble-print mini skirt, wayfarer sunglasses and a white leather handbag.

Janette and Ashley dressed up to the nines

The It Takes Two presenter captioned her post: "Mykonos so far" followed by a Greek flag emoji. Her fans raced to compliment the star, with one writing: "You're both looking amazing" whilst a second penned: "Absolutely stunning."

