Strictly's Janette Manrara dazzles in sequin mini dress as she teases exciting news The star looked flawless

Strictly star Janette Manrara caused a stir with some exciting news on Tuesday.

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing's pros reveal their dream dance partners - exclusive

Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born professional dancer shared a carousel of joyous snaps alongside her co-star Rylan Clark-Neal. In the photos, the duo pulled a series of dance-inspired poses as they beamed for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with the new stars of Strictly

Dressed up to the nines, Janette and Rylan donned spectacular navy outfits. Flaunting her toned legs, Janette opted for a fabulous mini sequin dress complete with dramatic shoulder pads, whilst Rylan looked ultra-suave in a silky blue shirt.

MORE: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse shares a look inside her family home

MORE: Inside the Strictly Come Dancing judges' fabulous houses

Janette captioned her post: "Reunited and it feels so gooooooooood!! Official shots (plus a #bts from yours truly) of my telly husband @rylan and I getting ready and excited for the new series of @bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo! See you very soon!"

Janette shared an exciting update

She finished by adding: "P.S. Did anyone else notice Rylan having to lean forward to hold my hand? And I'm wearing heels!"

Strictly fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous two, I'm so excited and ready to smile," whilst a second penned: "Already have it set to record on planner. Can't wait."

"Ahh you look amazing Janette! Can't wait for the season to start!!," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "My dancing queen you look flawless".

Janette is married to Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec

Janette's exciting news comes ahead of the launch show for the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Series. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first episode will now air on Friday 23 September, followed by the first live show on Saturday 24 September.

SEE: 12 Strictly Come Dancing pros' glitzy weddings: Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara & more

This year's celebrity line-up includes Helen Skelton, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tyler West, Tony Adams, Kaye Adams and Fleur East amongst other fabulous celebrities ready to battle it out on the dancefloor.

Whilst Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will continue to front Strictly Come Dancing, Janette and Rylan will be on hand to dish out all the Strictly gossip on its companion show, It Takes Two. First aired on 25 October 2004, it is broadcast from Monday to Friday during the run of the main show on BBC Two at 6:30 pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.