Janette Manrara is a summer dream on romantic date with Aljaz Skorjanec The pair enjoyed the sunshine!

Janette Manrara looked incredible on Saturday as she headed out on the most romantic date with her husband Aljaz Skojanec - and they looked so loved up!

Taking to his Instagram Stories Aljaz shared the sweetest video of his wife singing along to Mr. Brightside whilst a live singer sang a stunning acoustic cover of the song. In the clip, Janette looked so content as she swayed and sipped on a refreshing drink.

Captioning the clip the former Strictly professional simply tagged his wife and added a heart-eyes emoji.

The former Strictly star looked sensational in the video and opted for an elegant blush-pink summer jacket which she accessorised with a delicate gold bracelet. Her manicured nails matched the pretty pink shade and as for makeup she wore lashings of mascara, a nude-pink lipstick and muted grey eyeshadow.

The romantic update comes just one day after the star was caught looking so incredible in an impossibly short mini-dress. In the fabulous clip, taken by her husband, Janette was curled up in a beach chair in the striking outfit that highlighted her incredibly toned legs.

Janette has an incredible physique

The short clip also gave a small tour of the pair's garden, and it had an astonishing length, with the large chairs on one end, and then a seating area on the other.

Janette added: "Yesterday was lovely," alongside a red love-heart emoji on the sweet clip.

Aljaz and Janette have been married since 2017

The It Takes Two presenter and her husband married in 2017 and had a whopping 3 ceremonies. The duo began their wedding celebrations on 15 July when they exchanged vows in front of their fellow Strictly stars Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Anton du Beke and more.

They went on to have another two ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida over the course of three weeks, all of which were just as beautiful as one another.

