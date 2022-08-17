Aljaz Skorjanec delights fans with 'remarkable' baby photo The dancer is married to Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec wowed his fans on Wednesday when he shared the most gorgeous family photo to Instagram.

The former Strictly dancer posted an image taken on the beach at sunset with his sister, brother-in-law and the couple's two young daughters, Aljaz's beloved nieces, Zala and Tisa, who wore sweet matching gingham dresses.

SEE: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec spark pregnancy speculation with cryptic Instagram post

In the photo, the star held onto little Tisa's hand as he beamed at the camera. His followers on the social media site rushed to share their appreciation for the photo, which Aljaz simply captioned with a sunset emoji.

One commented: "Beautiful family photo, your nieces are gorgeous," while others added: "Remarkable," and: "Unbelievable."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec so loved up in new video

A fourth wrote: "What a gorgeous photo," adding a string of heart emojis and another teased: "Never guessed that you're an uncle..."

MORE: Janette Manrara confesses she's emotional as major milestone alongside husband Aljaz comes to an end

SEE: Inside Janette Manrara and Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec's three wildly different weddings

Aljaz is very close to his family and often visits them in his native Slovenia, with both him and his wife, fellow dancer Janette Manrara, doting on their nieces.

Aljaz's sunset family photo enchanted his followers

Back in February, the star revealed that he and his sister were working on a special family project. Sharing a photo of himself, Lara and Zala in the kitchen, the dancer revealed that he was creating a new cook book with his sister called My Cook Book for You.

In the snap, the siblings posed with the little girl as she stuck her hand into a pot, trying to grab whatever was inside.

In his caption, the 32-year-old explained: "So excited to share this with everyone! @mycookbookforyou is our idea of [a] perfect and beautiful book for you, your family, friends, the one you love the most.

The couple tied the knot in 2017

"We are not chefs with perfect recipes, we are brother and sister who know how much it means to have memories of cooking with mom, grandmother, friends, sister, brother...

"Unforgettable memories of cooking, dancing, smiling, delicious meals and a lot of unsuccessful meals… In our book - FOR YOU."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.