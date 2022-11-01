Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28 - stars pay tribute The rapper was with his bandmate at the time

Rapper Takeoff has passed away after being shot dead in Houston, Texas early Tuesday morning. He was 28.

The singer is one-third of popular rap group Migos, and his singing partners are Offset, his cousin, and Quavo, his uncle. The former has been in an off and on relationship with Cardi B for several years.

TMZ first reported the news, and a representative for the southern city's police department has confirmed to Variety.

He was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, 31, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers told KPRC Houston that a crowd of approximately 40 or 50 people was at the scene when the shooting took place and there was a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck.

Takeoff was shot dead in Houston

While Quavo was unharmed, Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were shot and taken to the hospital.

Takeoff's real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, and he was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994.

Migos is one of the most successful rap acts of the 2010s

He began his rapping career alongside Quavo and Offset in 2008, originally under the name Polo Club, which they changed to Migos in 2011.

