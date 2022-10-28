Rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis dies aged 87 Jerry was known for songs like A Whole Lot of Shakin's Going On and Great Balls of Fire

Rock 'n' roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87, his representative Zach Farnum confirmed on Friday.

Jerry died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, and was known for hits such as A Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On and Great Balls of Fire. The singer rose to fame in the 1950s and was considered to be a rival to Elvis Presley, but he was mired in scandal during a 1958 tour when it emerged that he had married his then 13-year-old cousin.

However, the singer was able to reinvent himself and also rose to country music superstardom, with hits such as Me and Bobby McGee and There Must Be More to Love Than This.

Jerry would also go on to win four Grammy awards, including a Lifetime Achievement award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Jerry was known in the rock and roll and country music genres

Jerry's representative confirmed that the star had died from natural causes, but the singer had faced health battles throughout his life.

His latest one was in 2019, when he suffered from a major stroke and ended up having to cancel tour appearances.

It had been falsely reported earlier this week that Jerry had died, with TMZ, who broke the incorrect report, saying someone had contacted them pretending to be the star's agent.

