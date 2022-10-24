Robbie Coltrane's cause of death revealed - days after Harry Potter star died at 72 The Scottish actor was beloved by fans

Robbie Coltrane's cause of death has been revealed.

MORE: Remembering the Harry Potter stars who have died

The Harry Potter star – beloved by millions for his role as Hagrid – passed away on 14 October at the age of 72.

Loading the player...

WATCH: JK Rowling shares glimpse inside her magical library

His agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, announced the news, thanking the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their "care and diplomacy".

READ: Harry Potter star Alan Rickman's secret cancer battle while filming revealed

MORE: Are the Harry Potter movies available to watch on Netflix?

His death certificate has now revealed that his death was caused by multiple organ failure. It also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block, via Deadline. He had further been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Robbie was 72 when he passed away

Following the news of Robbie's death, tributes poured in for the beloved actor.

READ: How Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson cult

MORE: Geri Horner pens heartfelt message following sad death

Daniel Radcliffe led the way, writing on Instagram: "Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.

Daniel paid a number of loving tributes to Robbie on social media

"I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

READ: How Daniel Radcliffe became Hollywood's nicest guy

MORE: Where is the Harry Potter cast now?

Rupert Grint, who starred as Ron Weasley, wrote: "Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue - a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie."

Robbie was beloved by fans around the world for his role as Hagrid

Rupert continued, "Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

And Emma Watson, Hermione in the franchise, shared: "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," she said. "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant - he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.