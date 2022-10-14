Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72 The actor was known for his role as Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane, who is best known for his role as groundskeeper Hagrid in the Harry Potter films has died at the age of 72.

News of his death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by his agency, WME. Alongside his role as the loveable Hagrid, Robbie was also known for his role as James Bond gangster Valentin Zukovsky, and appeared in the films GoldenEye and The World is Not Enough.

Robbie was also an accomplished television star, known for his iconic role as Dr. Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in Cracker.

No cause of death has yet been released.

Robbie had previously faced battles with his health, and in 2015 was rushed to hospital after complaining of severe flu-like symptoms while on board a trans-Atlantic flight to Florida.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, Robbie was asked how it felt becoming an idol for children. "It is a little strange, to go from something like Cracker, where children are sent to bed before it comes on, to suddenly being confronted by doe-eyed children in a supermarket, telling you their mummy says you're Hagrid," he admitted.

"You just have to adapt. I have children of my own, and I recall sitting with my wife watching Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – when your children are about nine, you must watch Chitty Chitty Bang Bang every day for a month – and thinking it would be wonderful to be in something like that and leave a legacy. And then Harry Potter happened."

