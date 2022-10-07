Sara Lee's family break silence as WWE champ is found dead age 30 Sara was married to Cory Weston

Sara Lee's family has shared their heartbreak after the 30-year old former WWE champion was found dead.

Sara, a mom-of-three "has gone to be with Jesus," her mom Terri Lee shared on Facebook. In a moving statement, she added that they are "all in shock and arrangements are not complete" before sharing: "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers, especially Cory and her children."

Sara was married to Cory Weston (known professionally as wrestler Westin Blake); they wed in December 2017.

They had three children together - five-year-old Piper, Brady, three, and a 14-month-old son.

"This is so heartbreaking — what a beautiful person we’ve lost — and leaving behind 3 small children and a husband who always expressed how madly in love he was with her," Sara's fellow wrestler Kayla Braxton tweeted.

Kayla also shared a link to a memorial GoFundMe page set up by fellow wrestler Bull James, who wrote: "RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."

In June, Sara celebrated her 30th birthday and Cory posted an emotional message honoring the "love of my life".

"Happy Birthday to my better, more beautiful half, and love of my life," he wrote alongside a video montage of their time together.

"We can’t thank you enough for everything that you do for our family. It takes a special person to handle these hooligans (me included). Today, we celebrate a true angel on earth that has blessed my life more than you will ever know."

Just two days before her death Sara posted a gym selfie to Instagram revealing that she had overcome her first sinus infection and was "celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row".