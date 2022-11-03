Daniel Radcliffe reveals how he really feels about working with his actress girlfriend Erin Darke The two have been together since 2013

Daniel Radcliffe was catapulted into stardom at the young age of eleven when he became the face of the Harry Potter franchise in 2001.

Since then, he has learned to stay in the spotlight while maintaining his personal life private, but there is one person that has been by his side for over half of his twenty-decade career.

Daniel has been in a relationship with Erin Darke since 2013, and they actually met because of their work.

Erin is also an actress, and has had roles in Good Girls Revolt, Moonshine, Still Alice, Beside Still Waters, Thank You for Your Service, and more.

The two met on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2013. They played love interests, and it appears their chemistry was even stronger off screen.

He recently told People Magazine: "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy."

The two attended the premiere of Daniel's latest movie on 8 September

They are notoriously private about their relationship, but have both collaborated and supported their ventures several times.

The two made an appearance together in early September on the red carpet of the TIFF premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, in which the actor stars as Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The couple have made very few public appearances together over the years

She was by his side again, this time on the screen once more, when she appeared in an episode of his show Miracle Workers too.

Of their time on screen, he also told People: "We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," adding that: "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on Miracle Workers with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely.

"Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool," he said, giving rare insight into their personal and professional lives.

