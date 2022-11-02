Daniel Radcliffe health: Harry Potter star's battle with alcoholism, OCD, dyspraxia The actor has been open about his struggles

Daniel Radcliffe has been a constant on our screens since he first appeared in Harry Potter in 2001, and while he's always been the picture of professionalism, behind the scenes he's struggled with several health issues.

The actor, who is currently promoting Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, has been tee-total since 2019 after he had a difficult relationship with alcohol.

"I would have benefited from not drinking as it was not making me as happy as I wanted to," the then 24-year-old admitted in an interview with Sky Arts.

Daniel, who is 33 now, said he turned to alcohol to cope with life in the public eye. "In the last three years of drinking, I blacked out nearly every time. Blacking out was my thing," he told Shortlist.

"The drinking was unhealthy and damaging to my body and my social life, he continued.

Daniel Radcliffe has dyspraxia

"I was living in constant fear of who I'd meet, what I might have said to them, what I might have done with them, so I'd stay in my apartment for days and drink alone," he continued, speaking on how his drinking impacted his life.

"I was a recluse at 20. It was pathetic – it wasn't me. I’m a fun, polite person and it turned me into a rude bore. For a long time, people were saying to me, 'We think you have a problem,' but in the end, I had to come to the realisation myself."

Daniel Radcliffe has therapy for his OCD

Since giving up drinking, Daniel has led a far happier life, though his brush with alcoholism isn't the only health issue he's spoken about publicly.

The 33-year-old has dyspraxia, a condition that affects physical coordination, though Daniel has a very mild form. His spokesperson said: "His condition is very mild and at worst manifests itself in an inability to tie his shoelaces and bad handwriting."

Daniel also has OCD, which he was diagnosed with when he was five.

In a 2012 interview with the Sun U.K, he said his OCD compulsions were severe, explaining that when he was struggling with the condition, it would take him several minutes to turn off the light.

In the same interview, Daniel said that he sought therapy to help him.

"I had to repeat every sentence I said under my breath. I would encourage everyone to undergo therapy. It doesn't mean you're insane or weak. I haven't had it this year so far and I'm missing it.”

