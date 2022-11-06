Nick Carter posts emotional message following death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter took to social media on Sunday for the first time following the sad news that his brother Aaron died the previous day at the age of 34.

The Backstreet Boys star posted a series of photos of his brother to Instagram which he captioned with a heartfelt message expressing his grief.

He wrote: "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."

VIDEO: Aaron Carter dies aged 34

Nick continued: "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.

I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth… God, please take care of my baby brother."

Nick shared a statement after his brother Aaron's death

The star's fans rush to support him, with one writing: "So sorry Nick," and others adding: "Rest In Peace," and: "I'm so sorry Nick. All my love to you and your family," among other supportive notes.

Aaron rose to fame in 1995 with his self-titled debut album, and he even toured with the Backstreet Boys.

TMZ broke the news of his death on Saturday, and reported that the 34-year-old was found at his home in Lancaster, California with police saying that the singer died at around 11 am.

Aaron opened for the Backstreet Boys

Aaron leaves behind a young son, Prince, who was born in 2021. Alongside his music, Aaron was known as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, as well as appearing in musicals Seussical and The Fantasticks.

The star appeared on The Doctors back in 2017 and fans grew concerned about his appearance and potential drug problems.

Aaron was found to be malnourished and was suffering from a candida infection that can weaken the immune system.

