Adam Zimmer, the former NFL assistant coach and the son of ex- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, was tragically found dead on 1 November, leaving loved ones and fans heartbroken.

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst died at his home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and was discovered following a wellness check.

At the time, his devastated sister, Corri Zimmer White, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news and write a tribute to her brother.

It read: "I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was.

"I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad."

She continued: "My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events … I never even had to ask."

Adam's sister Corri paid tribute to beautiful words and photos of her brother

Corri added: "Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."

Adam's cause of death is yet to be determined but police have said that "there was nothing suspicious and there didn't appear to be any evidence of foul play".

The Hennepin County medical examiner will determine a cause of death and make an official identification.

Adam died at the age of 38

He is not believed to have had any children of his own and his social media pages suggest he was single.

Adam was loved by his family and friends, and tributes have poured in for him as they try to get their heads around his death at the age of 38.

He was a doting uncle to his one-year-old twin nephews, who he clearly adored.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

