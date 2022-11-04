NFL legend Ray Guy dies at the age of 72 after lengthy illness The football world have lost someone special

NFL star Ray Guy has died, leaving the football world in mourning. Ray was regarded as the first great punter in football history, as the first and only punter to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Ray - who played for 14 years for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders organization - passed away at the age of 72 on 3 November after a reported lengthy illness.

The three-time Super Bowl champion will be missed by his loved ones and the NFL world who took to social media to express their sadness.

His death comes just a few days after former NFL assistant coach and the son of ex- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, was tragically found dead on 1 November.

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst died at his home in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and was discovered following a wellness check.

At the time, his devastated sister, Corri Zimmer White, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news and write a tribute to her brother.

Ray died at the age of 72

It read: "I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was.

"I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad."

She continued: "My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close. He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events … I never even had to ask."

Adam Zimmer died the same week as Ray Guy

Corri added: "Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."

Adam's cause of death is yet to be determined but police have said that "there was nothing suspicious and there didn't appear to be any evidence of foul play".

