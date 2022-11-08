Hoda Kotb explains why she prefers to date 'less attractive' men She made some points!

Hoda Kotb is surrounded by a great group of friends, family, co-stars, and cameras throughout most of her days.

However, while she has been on television almost every day for decades and is viewed by millions around the U.S., she admitted that certain situations can make her feel "invisible."

Speaking with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager on 8 November's episode of 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, the star revealed the unexpected situation that makes her feel unseen.

Though it might be hard to find someone who isn't interested in dating the "hottest" guy in town, such as People Magazine's newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans, Hoda isn't convinced it's the best idea.

Speaking of Chris and what it must be like to date such a lucrative hotshot, the host said: "For all the girls who have dated the hot, hot guy, that is tricky," adding that both her and Jenna had dated a "man of the hour" type.

She then revealed: "I've dated somebody who was so incredibly good looking, that next to him, you feel like… I feel like you're not seen."

The two hosts were voicing their opinions on Chris being the Sexiest Man Alive of the year

The mom-of-two explained that oftentimes everyone's instinct is to direct their attention to the "hot guy," while totally ignoring who they have by their side.

"That's the feeling you get, you feel invisible, like you're not seen. I feel like that's what happens," she confessed.

Hoda was previously with Joel Schiffman for eight years

She even hilariously joked: "Also, I think when you're with someone that's chubbier and less attractive, you just feel hotter. I do, I like that, I like that a lot."

Hoda was previously in an eight-year relationship with financier Joel Schiffman, who she shares daughters Hope Catherine and Haley Joy with, and she was also married to tennis coach Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2008.

