Hoda Kotb faces hilarious challenge alongside Savannah Guthrie and her reaction is too good to miss The two could not have approached it more differently!

The Today Show appears to be unafraid of putting its hosts through the wringer for good live television!

Hoda Kotb faced quite the daunting challenge live on-air, and she did not hesitate from expressing her utter fear over it.

Still, both her and co-star Savannah Guthrie seriously impressed fans, as they proved their commitment to their work by doing a full aerobics routine on live television.

The two truly committed to the bit, and even donned skin-tight unitards with a Cirque du Soleil theme for their early morning performance.

However, determined as they may have been, it didn't stop Hoda from displaying true fear over sitting on the ring up in the air, and fans couldn't get enough of her reaction.

As she got twirled and twirled by a circus performer, her facial expressions revealed her true feelings over the bit, as she grimaced and froze her face in shock while unable to muster words beyond gasps.

Her reaction is priceless

Hilariously and ironically enough, Savannah had a totally different reaction, and she kept a graceful smile on her face as she calmly did the routine.

The Today Show official Instagram account appreciated both of the stars' willingness in taking on the challenge, writing in their caption: "The TALENT. The DEDICATION," alongside laughing and clapping emojis.

The two looked fabulous!

Fans raved about the performance and couldn't help but joke about Hoda's reaction, taking to the comments section to write: "Savannah looked like she was enjoying it… and Hoda looked so scared!" and: "Hoda thanks for the laughs today," as well as: "Poor Hoda!! Look terrified!" plus another fan cheekily joked: "Savannah should have shared her Ativan with Hoda."

Others commented: "You two were so funny this morning. Savannah, you looked like you were really enjoying it! Hoda, I can relate! I would have been so scared balancing on a hoop in the air!" with another follower adding: "Hoda is such a character."

