Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager make 'big announcement' concerning change to show Fans are in for a treat!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager – as do fans of the Today Show – have an emotional comeback coming their way, and they couldn't be more excited.

After weeks of "teasing" their exciting news on 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, the two made a highly-anticipated big announcement about how their show is changing.

The two hosts revealed on Monday, 7 November's episode that it wasn't in fact "any Monday," and that the following would be even more exciting.

Hoda kicked off the show by announcing: "This is not any Monday, Jenna," to which her co-star replied with: "No, it's not just your typical Monday because we have a big announcement."

Prior to unveiling the news, Hoda explained: "This means a lot to Jenna and myself, and our show and to you too," referring to their fans.

"We are going back to studio 6A! With a live audience!" the two finally announced, revealing that starting next week, for one week only, fans in New York City will be able to watch the show live right from the NBC studios in Rockefeller Center.

The two announced they would be returning to a live audience format

"The thing we love the most about this is that it means you," Hoda said looking at the camera, adding: "[You] get to see us, because we miss it."

Jenna added: "Yes! And we miss y'all. Don't you feel like everybody wants connection? I feel like everybody is going back to church, people are back together, people are going to concerts and shows… So guess what, come hang with us."

Hoda and Jenna told fans there were even more surprises coming their way

They are kicking off the exciting week away from their usual studios with a bang, as they also announced that "the one, the only" former First Lady Michelle Obama would be the very first guest on their 14 November episode. Jessica Biel, Kelly Rowland, and Lauren Graham will also be guests, plus they will have surprises that "we're not even allowed to talk about because they are so huge."

"This is something so important to us because there is something about sitting among the people you love," Hoda added. For fans who are interested in being a part of the one week only studio audience, they can purchase tickets on the Hoda & Jenna website.

