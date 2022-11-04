Today co-stars' off-screen relationships revealed How the cast really feel about one another

For many viewers, the on-screen chemistry between the Today show cast is what draws then to tune in every day, but what are their friendships like away from the cameras?

The close-knit bunch includes Hoda Kobt, Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Jenna Bush Hager and there are some unexpected relationships behind closed doors.

Many of the stars have opened up to HELLO! to give exclusive details on who they're close to and where they turn to for support.

So, is Al the resident agony aunt? Does Savannah make everyone laugh and is there anyone Hoda doesn't get along with?

The fact of the matter is, there is a lot of love to go around when it comes to Today. Here's what they've said.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager make one another laugh

The duo prove time after time that they are truly co-star goals. They leave little to no doubt that they are genuine friends in and out of the studio.

Jenna opened up about working with her co-stars while chatting to HELLO! and revealed that she often gets in fits of giggles with Hoda.

Hoda and Jenna have been close from the beginning

"I feel like Hoda and I laugh hysterically," she said. "We can get into that laughter where we're not supposed to laugh.

"That church laughter where we're like 'We're going to get into trouble'," she shared.

Their love and support continues once the cameras stop rolling as they regularly vacation together too.

How Dylan Dreyer supports Craig Melvin

Today's meteorologist, Dylan Dreyer, got co-host Craig Melvin gushing about her earlier this year when she turned up to support him at a charity event he organized to raise awareness for colorectal cancer.

His brother passed away from the disease two years ago and he wanted to honor him and raise funds with the Bottoms Up Invitational golf tournament.

Dylan supported Craig during a recent charity event after the death of his brother



Craig thanked Dylan whole-heartedly for not only showing up to play, but for also sharing posts from the event to help further awareness.

Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer bond over their children

Many of the Today show cast have children and some are similar in age, something which they find brings them closer together.

When Dylan released her new Misty and the Cloud book, she was thankful to have Hoda's daughters, Haley and Hope, to bounce ideas off of too as it turns out they're all friends.

Dylan and Hoda spent Halloween together this year with their families

The mom-of-three spoke to HELLO! at the time and said: "Hoda's kids and my kids are very good friends and we live near each other so I was excited to tell them when the new book was coming out."

They recently added photos from their Halloween celebrations too and the two families looked to be having the best time together.

Craig Melvin can't get enough of Al Roker

If anyone is going to bring the sunshine, it's Al, according to Craig, who can't get enough of the Today weatherman.

Craig says Al is as funny as he is kind - pictured with his wife Deborah Roberts

Speaking to HELLO! he said that while the father-of-three might be older, it makes him wiser... and funnier.

When asked who the most amusing of his co-stars was he admitted: "Al Roker. Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

Savannah Guthrie calls Hoda Kotb her 'love and light'

There's no bad blood between Savannah and Hoda, who want everyone to know what great friends they are.

On the latter's birthday this year, one of the first people to dedicate some kind words to her was her co-host of almost a decade.

Savannah and Hoda have such a great relationship on screen and off

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share a special tribute to Hoda, who turned 58 on 9 August, and the photos are as cute as it gets.

"She is our sunshine," she fondly stated before endearingly describing her as "our love and light."

Their children also have a special bond which fans love to see with their heartfelt social media posts.

