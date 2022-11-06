Hoda Kotb takes day off Today as she has reason to celebrate with famous face The Today star is just so popular!

Hoda Kotb is a familiar face on daytime TV and brightens up the screens of viewers around the United States each morning on Today.

However, on Friday, the mother-of-two was noticeably absent from the program.

Hoda was not there for the last show of the week, and instead her seat was filled by none other than Craig Melvin.

Craig - who also hosts the Third Hour alongside Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer - hosted alongside Savannah Guthrie, who referred to his presence on the program early on in the show.

"Craig's in early for Hoda," she told viewers. Hoda's day off was for a very special reason too, as she later revealed on Instagram that she had spent the day celebrating her good friend Maria Shriver's upcoming birthday.

The TV star shared footage of the pair of them dancing, while Maria wore a birthday tiara and sash.

Hoda Kotb was celebrating her good friend Maria Shriver's upcoming birthday on her day off from Today

In the caption of the video, Hoda wrote: "When one of your besties dances and makes your day! Happy early bday @mariashriver."

Hoda will no doubt be returning to Today on Monday for a new week on the NBC daytime show.

The star has been co-hosting on the news show alongside Savannah since 2017, after Matt Lauer was fired.

Hoda with her Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie

Earlier in the year, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center.

Discussing the moment Hoda replaced Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

On their female partnership, she continued: "It's wonderful to have a female partnership, but to me, to have this friend and cheerleader and partner, and I really feel that from her, and I hope we share that.

"It's incredible. I always say, 'I'll hold my hands and close my eyes and go anywhere with you.' I would."

